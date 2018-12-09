Toronto Raptors suffer second straight loss in 104-99 defeat to Milwaukee Bucks

TORONTO — Malcom Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead three-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon scored 18 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight — the second time this season they’ve suffered consecutive defeats. Toronto, which lost 106-105 at Brooklyn on Friday, dropped three straight from Nov. 12 to 16, losing at home to New Orleans and Detroit before an overtime defeat at Boston.

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is best in the NBA.

Neither Leonard (rest) nor Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) played when the Raptors lost 124-109 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29, Toronto’s first defeat following a 6-0 start.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry shot 0 for 5 and didn’t score for the first time this season. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

Milwaukee led 79-74 heading to the fourth and pushed its lead to 85-74.

Toronto battled back to lead 97-94 on a three by Leonard at 2:07, but Brogdon hit the tying three at 1:07 and followed with a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds left.

VanVleet answered with a layup, but Antetokounmpo restored the 3-point cushion with a driving dunk.

Leonard hit the rim with a potential tying three and Ersan Ilyasova was fouled as he grabbed the rebound. Ilyasova sealed it by making both free throws with seven seconds remaining, and Toronto did not attempt another shot.

Milwaukee led 51-49 at halftime.