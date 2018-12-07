Toronto Raptors

More
Sports
December 7, 2018 11:50 pm

Toronto Raptors suffer 106-105 loss to Brooklyn Nets in OT

By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
A A

NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, including six in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Friday night.

Brooklyn picked the most unlikely way to end its skid, snapping a 12-game slide against Toronto with its first victory over the Raptors since April 3, 2015.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard scores 36 points to lead Toronto Raptors to 113-102 victory over 76ers

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, but Toronto couldn’t get a look for him on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer attempt that just missed.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn. Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

The Nets led by seven with under 5 minutes remaining in regulation, but Leonard fed VanVleet for a 3-pointer and then scored the next six points himself to give Toronto a 96-94 edge with 2:23 to play. But his shot from in the lane rattled out with 7 seconds to play, and he blocked Dinwiddie’s shot on the other end to force OT.

READ MORE: Jamal Murray leads Denver to 106-103 win over Toronto Raptors

Russell had the first two baskets in the extra session, Leonard made the next two, and the Nets eventually pulled out a close game after they had fallen three times by two points during their losing streak.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Basketball
Brooklyn Nets
D'Angelo Russel
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Raptors Vs Nets
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News