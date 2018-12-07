Toronto Raptors suffer 106-105 loss to Brooklyn Nets in OT

NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, including six in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Friday night.

Brooklyn picked the most unlikely way to end its skid, snapping a 12-game slide against Toronto with its first victory over the Raptors since April 3, 2015.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard scores 36 points to lead Toronto Raptors to 113-102 victory over 76ers

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, but Toronto couldn’t get a look for him on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer attempt that just missed.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn. Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

The Nets led by seven with under 5 minutes remaining in regulation, but Leonard fed VanVleet for a 3-pointer and then scored the next six points himself to give Toronto a 96-94 edge with 2:23 to play. But his shot from in the lane rattled out with 7 seconds to play, and he blocked Dinwiddie’s shot on the other end to force OT.

READ MORE: Jamal Murray leads Denver to 106-103 win over Toronto Raptors

Russell had the first two baskets in the extra session, Leonard made the next two, and the Nets eventually pulled out a close game after they had fallen three times by two points during their losing streak.