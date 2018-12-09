Hedley residents told not to drink local tap water

Residents of the Hedley area who get tap water from the Hedley Improvement District Water System have been told not to consume the water because it could make them sick.

The do not consume advisory went into effect on Friday morning after samples collected on Tuesday from the Hedley pump house and an address on Scott Avenue revealed unacceptable levels of total coliform.

Interior Health said on its drinking water website that a do not consume advisory means that boiling the water will not make it safe and that if residents swallow the water, they could become sick.

The health authority said the notice means no one should drink the water or use it to brush their teeth, prepare or cook food or give it to their pets.

However, Interior Health said a do not consume advisory means it is still fine to shower in the water, use it to clean your home or car and to water plants.

The Hedley Improvement District Water System serves less than 500 people.