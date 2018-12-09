Man suffers life-threatening injuries in east-end London collision

London police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the city’s east end.

Police say the collision took place at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused a section of Highbury Avenue to be closed on Sunday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.

Police have not released further details, however an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).