West Kelowna flips switch to turn on Christmas spirit
West Kelowna’s Christmas light-up took place Friday night.
Families took in the evening which included live entertainment, kids activities and visits with Santa.
The fourth-annual event attracted hundreds to Brown Road.
Santa arrived on a Zamboni.
