December 8, 2018 1:27 am
December 8, 2018

West Kelowna flips switch to turn on Christmas spirit

West Kelowna’s Christmas light-up took place Friday night.

Families took in the evening which included live entertainment, kids activities and visits with Santa.

The fourth-annual event attracted hundreds to Brown Road.

Santa arrived on a Zamboni.

Christmas
Christmas In West Kelowna
Community Event
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Lightup
Westbank

