Trump tweets that Rex Tillerson is ‘dumb as a rock’ and ‘lazy as hell’

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is “dumb as a rock,” and “lazy as hell” in comparison to Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!”

The comment follows several brash tweets by the president this week and seems to be in regards to Tillerson speaking publicly about his experience working with the 45th president of the United States.

Tillerson described Trump as “pretty undisciplined,” Thursday in an interview with CBS.

“I think part of it was obviously we are starkly different in our styles. We did not have a common value system,” he added.

“When the president would say, ‘Here’s what I want to do and here’s how I want to do it,’ I’d have to say to him, ‘Mr. President, I understand what you want to do, but you can’t do it that way. It violates the law. It violates a treaty.’ You know, he got really frustrated.”

Tillerson went on to say that Trump didn’t appreciate his secretary of state telling him he couldn’t proceed on his intended course of action. He also revealed that he had never met Trump until the day he was named to the position.

He described the president as someone who “doesn’t like to read,” and “doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things.”

Tillerson maintained, however, that he’s proud of the time he spent working with the U.S. government and would return if Trump asked.