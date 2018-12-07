Wet snow, rain moving across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Friday

Most locations across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can expect to see wet snow and rain early Saturday morning, the first precipitation in a few days.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says Friday morning is clear and cold across the region, between -2 C and -6 C, but clouds will move in later Friday.

The wet snow and rain is expected to arrive overnight.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver could see snow, freezing rain Friday: Environment Canada

Areas of the Fraser Valley could also see freezing rain, which can cause power outages and treacherous driving conditions.

However, don’t expect this wet blast of winter weather to stick around for long.

“This wintry mix of precipitation will be fairly light and short-lived, as drier air will quickly move back into Metro Vancouver by noon Saturday,” Madryga said. “A more vigorous weather system will arrive first thing on Sunday with heavier rain and gusty wind, except for snow on the North Shore mountains.”