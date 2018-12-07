Weather
December 7, 2018 2:09 pm

Wet snow, rain moving across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Friday

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Heading out Friday night? Snow is unlikely in the Lower Mainland, but some areas could see a little wet snow.

A A

Most locations across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can expect to see wet snow and rain early Saturday morning, the first precipitation in a few days.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says Friday morning is clear and cold across the region, between -2 C and -6 C, but clouds will move in later Friday.

The wet snow and rain is expected to arrive overnight.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver could see snow, freezing rain Friday: Environment Canada

Areas of the Fraser Valley could also see freezing rain, which can cause power outages and treacherous driving conditions.

However, don’t expect this wet blast of winter weather to stick around for long.

“This wintry mix of precipitation will be fairly light and short-lived, as drier air will quickly move back into Metro Vancouver by noon Saturday,” Madryga said. “A more vigorous weather system will arrive first thing on Sunday with heavier rain and gusty wind, except for snow on the North Shore mountains.” 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC weather
Fraser Valley
Fraser Valley freezing rain
Fraser Valley weather
Lower Mainland snow
Mark Madryga
Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver snow
Metro Vancouver weather
Snow
Vancouver weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News