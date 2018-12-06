Metro Vancouver could see snow, freezing rain Friday: Environment Canada

Metro Vancouver has experienced blue skies in the last few days, but that appears to be coming to an end.

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see snow on Friday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement said the region could see rain possibly mixed with wet snow after midnight Friday, with the possibility of localized freezing rain.

Cloud cover and winds will increase and likely keep temperatures from dropping below zero Friday night. With a layer of relatively warmer air above the surface, a scenario of rain mixed with some wet snow is possible, the statement continued.

Locations sheltered from outflow winds and areas farther up the Fraser Valley could remain at or below zero, resulting in pockets of freezing rain overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

“This may be one of those scenarios where various neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland will see drastically different types of weather,” Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said, adding that areas hit by freezing rain may have to face treacherous driving conditions.

