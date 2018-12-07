Centre Wellington mayor elected as Wellington County warden

The mayor of the Township of Centre Wellington, Kelly Linton, has been elected as the Warden of Wellington County for the 2019-20 term.

Linton has served as Centre Wellington’s mayor and has sat on county council since 2014. He was first elected in Ward 1 of the township in 2010.

He was elected as warden through a secret ballot process during the county council’s inaugural meeting on Friday morning.

“I consider it an enormous privilege to be selected by my peers to serve as Wellington County warden for the next two years,” said Linton in a statement. “I look forward to being part of this team committed to delivering results and citizen-focused government.”

Linton takes over as warden from Dennis Lever who lost in the Puslinch municipal election in October.

“Kelly has shown strong leadership at the county level and as mayor of Centre Wellington,” Lever said in statement. “Wellington County is in very capable hands.”

The county council is made up of seven mayors of the Wellington County’s municipalities along with nine councillors elected from each county ward.

Congratulations to the new Wellington County Council Warden, our very own Mayor Kelly Linton! pic.twitter.com/P4XHb2v1wk — Centre Wellington (@CentrWellington) December 7, 2018