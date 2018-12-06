One man killed after head-on collision on Highway 104: Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say one man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 104.

Police say they responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the eastbound side of the highway near Exit 2 at 5:25 p.m.

RCMP, local fire departments and EHS attended the scene and found a 61-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that collided head-on with a tractor trailer.

Police say the eastbound side of Highway 104 is closed and traffic is being detoured at Exit 2 at Laplanche Street. The westbound side, however, is not affected.

No one else was injured in the collision.

