Collision
December 6, 2018 7:17 pm

One man killed after head-on collision on Highway 104: Nova Scotia RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say one man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 104. 

File / Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP say one man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 104.

Police say they responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the eastbound side of the highway near Exit 2 at 5:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Death of 22-year-old woman on We’koqma’q First Nation not believed to be random

RCMP, local fire departments and EHS attended the scene and found a 61-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that collided head-on with a tractor trailer.

Police say the eastbound side of Highway 104 is closed and traffic is being detoured at Exit 2 at Laplanche Street. The westbound side, however, is not affected.

No one else was injured in the collision.

WATCH: Halifax couple says they’re ‘shocked’ over racist comment made during road rage incident

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Fatal Collision
Head On Collision
Highway 104
Laplanche Street
news
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News