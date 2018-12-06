Winnipeg Jets getting healthy, send Nelson Nogier back to Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets are starting are starting to get healthy again after finishing their recent road trip without four of their regular defencemen.

Defenceman Nelson Nogier was sent back to the Manitoba Moose on Thursday signalling at least one player is ready to return from injury. Dustin Byfuglien and Dmitry Kulikov both practiced on Thursday as full participants.

Byfuglien, Kulikov and even Josh Morrissey could be available on Friday when the Jets start a four-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues.

Byfuglien has missed the last four games with a concussion, but any decision on their status won’t be made until Friday.

“We’ll make all those decisions come tomorrow,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They got through it, felt good, and then we’ll give it another 24 hours to see how they’re feeling tomorrow.”

Kulikov has been out for close to a month, missing the past 12 games with an upper-body injury.

“I feel good,” Kulikov said.

“Today was a first full practice with the team. Felt really good. The rehab went smooth just like you’d expected, like the doctors were saying. Just happy to be with the team, back on the ice in a regular practice.”

Joe Morrow is also injured but won’t play against the Blues. Andrew Copp sat out Tuesday’s game after recently returning from a concussion, and his status is also still up in the air.

“He got through those two games and played great,” Maurice said. “He’s back pushing himself in the weight room, so we’re just kind of going day-to-day until he feels real good.”

Nogier, 22, made his Jets’ season debut on Tuesday in their victory over the New York Islanders. He returns to the Moose where he had one assist in 21 games this season prior to his recall.

Moose call-ups Sami Niku, Cam Schilling, and Mason Appleton remain up with the Jets.