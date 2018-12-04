Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets extend winning streak with victory over Islanders

The Winnipeg Jets scored all of their goals in the third period to defeat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday in New York.

The Jets swept all three games on the New York area road trip, and are now riding a four-game win streak.

Trailing by one goal in the third period, Jacob Trouba and Adam Lowry scored goals just 22 seconds apart. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty netter with just three seconds remaining.

Anders Lee scored the Islanders’ lone goal in the loss.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose add 2 players and release defenceman

The Jets won the game despite a glut of injuries on their blueline. Josh Morrissey was a surprise last-minute scratch, while fellow defencemen Dustin Byfuglien, Joe Morrow, and Dmitry Kulikov also missed the game with injuries.

The Jets dressed three defencemen who started the season with the Manitoba Moose, with Sami Niku, Cam Schilling, and Nelson Nogier all in the lineup. Nogier had over 10 minutes of ice time in his first NHL game since April 8, 2017.

WATCH: NHL will open Seattle franchise in 2021

Andrew Copp also sat out for the Jets as Brendan Lemieux checked back into the lineup.

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

With one assist, Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to six games.

Thomas Greiss made 21 stops for the Islanders.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets recall Nelson Nogier from Manitoba Moose

The Jets are now off until Friday, when they’ll start a four-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues.