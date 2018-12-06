Pair damages Vernon casino in failed attempt to steal ATM: RCMP

RCMP are hoping tips from the public will help them identify two people caught on video appearing to attempt to steal an ATM from a Vernon casino.

The suspects didn’t actually manage to take anything but the alleged break-in did leave the casino with a big cleanup job.

“Surveillance images of the incident show two male suspects as they smash through the front door gaining access to the front lobby area, followed by an attempt to steal an ATM,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a media release.

“The theft was unsuccessful and the thieves drove off empty-handed, not before causing significant damage to Casino property.”

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Lake City Casino on Anderson Way in Vernon.

RCMP said one suspect was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white runners. Meanwhile, the other person had on a dark-coloured puffy jacket, a black ski mask, dark pants and black runners with white soles.

Police are urging anyone with information to call their Vernon detachment or Crime Stoppers.