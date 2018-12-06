Health
City of Brossard placed under 48-hour boil water advisory

There is a boil water advisory for the City of Brossard.

“Until further notice, you should boil water for at least one minute before consuming it in any form,” the City of Brossard stated.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for at least the next 48 hours.

Water can still be used for washing dishes, doing laundry, showering and bathing. When washing dishes, however, residents are advised to dry them thoroughly.

Updates on the situation can be found here.

— More to come

WATCH: How is water tested to ensure it’s safe for drinking?

 

 

