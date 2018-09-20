Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Longueuil

A boil-water advisory is in effect for Saint-Hubert and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville until further notice.

The City of Longueuil issued the notice on Thursday, saying the measure is necessary “due to laboratory results which indicates the presence of E. coli in the water mains.”

Residents are asked to boil the water for at least one minute before consuming it. Tap water can still be used for washing dishes, doing laundry and bathing.

A full map of affected areas can be found by clicking here.

The city says it will inform citizens when the advisory is lifted.