City of Chambly lifts boil-water advisory after water main temporarily fixed

A boil-water advisory is no longer in effect for the city of Chambly on Montreal’s South Shore.

The city posted a notice to its website on Tuesday, saying tap water is now safe to drink.

The advisory was issued Monday afternoon following a water main break in the area.

While the city says it has temporarily repaired the water main, there will be more work required over the coming days to permanently fix the problem, it warns.

The work will take place overnight in order to minimize its impact on residents.

The city says the work should not affect tap water.

