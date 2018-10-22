Chambly under boil water advisory until further notice

The City of Chambly has issued a boil water advisory until further notice following a water main break.

The order, which was issued Monday morning, asks residents to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming. This also applies to water used to prepare raw food and make ice.

Authorities say any ice, drinks or food prepared with tap water after 10:45 a.m. Monday should be discarded.

A notice posted on the city’s website says tap water can be used for bathing and to wash dishes.

Riverside School Board says it will be providing water bottles for students and staff.

While the city says it has temporarily repaired the water main as of Monday afternoon, it warns there will be more work required over the coming days to permanently fix the problem.

The work will take place overnight in order to minimize its impact on residents.