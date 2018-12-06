Crime
Vancouver-style BarWatch program coming to Surrey

Surrey RCMP are launching that city’s version of BarWatch.

The Inadmissible Patrons Program aims to prevent violent criminal activity in and around licensed establishments.

The program will give police the powers to remove gang members and others associated with violent crime from the premises.

It will be rolled out at eight restaurants and bars with more added as the program grows.

It is modelled after the Vancouver Police Department’s BarWatch program, and was a key recommendation in the previous mayor’s task force on gang violence.

