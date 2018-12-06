Youth charged over text threatening violent act at high school: Middlesex OPP

Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest after a second threat against a high school near London in as many months.
Middlesex OPP responded to North Middlesex District High School in Parkhill on Tuesday after receiving a call from a parent on Monday, who reported that a student received a text suggesting a violent act had been planned.
On Thursday, police confirmed that the threat was false and that a young person was arrested and charged with two criminal code offences. No other details were released.
In mid-November, OPP responded to a threat at the same school after a student showed a staff member what looked like a bomb threat on social media.
The investigation led to two counts of mischief against an individual too young to be named.
