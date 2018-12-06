Police dog tracks down men breaking into Saskatoon compound

Saskatoon police arrested three men early Thursday morning with the help of canine units in response to a break and enter.

A security guard contacted police after seeing three unknown men enter the secure compound in the 1300 block Fletcher Road. Police said when they arrived the men tried to flee the scene and the dogs were used to help arrest the suspects.

A 38-year-old man who ran from police suffered injuries from dog bites. Medavie Health Services West treated him for his injuries before he was taken into custody.

The three men, ages 38, 42 and 50, are each facing charges of break and enter, and possession of break and enter tools.

Police have not released their names.

