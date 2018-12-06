Saskatchewan rideshare rules take effect Dec. 14, pending municipal bylaws

Drivers looking to supplement their income by signing up with a rideshare company like TappCar, Uber or Lyft can soon hit the road in Saskatchewan. Provincial rideshare rules come into effect Dec. 14, but municipalities will still need to pass local bylaws.

Eligible rideshare drivers will need to have a commercial class license (Class 1-4) or Class 5 as long as specific conditions are met.

Class 5 drivers will need to be an experienced driver not in the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program, have at least two years post-GDL experience and a “satisfactory” driving history.

That means having fewer than 12 points in the Driver Improvement Program and no impaired driving-related suspensions in the past 10 years.

The same licensing options are being extended to taxi and limo drivers. Those drivers can continue to use a Class 4 license, or a Class 5 if they meet the aforementioned requirements.

Ridesharing companies will need to hold at least $1 million in liability coverage for all affiliated drivers and vehicles.

Certain rules still need to be made by municipalities, according to the City of Regina website. Municipalities are responsible for rules on vehicle and equipment standards, the number of rideshare drivers, local company licensing plus fees and rates.

“After extensive consultation with numerous stakeholders – including rideshare and taxi companies, municipalities and law enforcement – SGI has developed a provincial framework that strikes a good balance between public demand and safety,” Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) Joe Hargrave said.

“Ridesharing will provide Saskatchewan residents more ways to get around in the province, and another option for planning a safe ride home.”

“By establishing provincial rules to enable ridesharing, the Government of Saskatchewan is providing a framework for an industry that will provide more safe rides and be an effective partner in the effort to end impaired driving,” MADD Canada regional manager Michelle Okere said.

More information on the regulations is available on SGI’s website at sgi.sk.ca/rideshare.