Hamilton man charged after driving 76 km/h over the speed limit
A 23-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with stunt driving.
Police say officers tried to stop a white Ford F-150 around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Upper Wentworth Street near Stonechurch Road but the pickup truck sped off.
Police say the vehicle reached a speed of 126 km/h before officers were able to safely stop it. The posted speed limit on Upper Wentworth is 50 km/h.
The driver was arrested for stunt driving and police found out his driver’s licence was suspended.
The man has lost his licence and vehicle for a week. He will appear in court on Jan. 10.
