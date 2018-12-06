Hamilton man charged after driving 76 km/h over the speed limit

A 23-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with stunt driving.

Police say officers tried to stop a white Ford F-150 around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Upper Wentworth Street near Stonechurch Road but the pickup truck sped off.

Police say the vehicle reached a speed of 126 km/h before officers were able to safely stop it. The posted speed limit on Upper Wentworth is 50 km/h.

The driver was arrested for stunt driving and police found out his driver’s licence was suspended.

The man has lost his licence and vehicle for a week. He will appear in court on Jan. 10.