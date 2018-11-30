Elderly pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hamilton mountain

A 93-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Hamilton mountain.

READ MORE: One person dead in apartment fire in downtown Hamilton

Police say around 7 p.m. Thursday, the man was struck by a vehicle in the Upper Wentworth and East 24th Street area, near the Sackville Hill Seniors Centre.

The driver remained at the scene and has co-operated with police.

However, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

READ MORE: Police investigate Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2018

His identity has not been released.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

HPS seeks witnesses to collision betw'n car & pedestrian @ Upper Wentworth/ East 24. The pedestrian (male 93 yrs) has succumbed to his injuries. Pls call 905-546-4755/4753 with info. #HamOnt https://t.co/gdzUVo8Pep pic.twitter.com/lObJVjieSL — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 30, 2018