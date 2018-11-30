Elderly pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hamilton mountain

A 93-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Hamilton mountain.
Police say around 7 p.m. Thursday, the man was struck by a vehicle in the Upper Wentworth and East 24th Street area, near the Sackville Hill Seniors Centre.
The driver remained at the scene and has co-operated with police.
However, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
His identity has not been released.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
