November 30, 2018 12:28 pm

Elderly pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hamilton mountain

By Reporter  900 CHML

Police say around 7 o'clock last night, the man was stuck by a vehicle in the Upper Wentworth and East 24th Street area, near the Sackville Hill Seniors Centre.

Laura Hampshire
A 93-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Hamilton mountain.

Police say around 7 p.m. Thursday, the man was struck by a vehicle in the Upper Wentworth and East 24th Street area, near the Sackville Hill Seniors Centre.

The driver remained at the scene and has co-operated with police.

However, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

