Home sales remain down across Hamilton-Burlington

The number of home sales was down significantly last month in the Hamilton area.

The latest numbers from the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington show a drop of 17 per cent across the catchment area in November 2018, when compared with November 2017.

In total, there were 862 sales processed through the Multiple Service Listing System (MLS) in November.

The numbers show a 40 per cent decrease in sales in Hamilton Centre and Dundas, with a 35 per cent decline in Waterdown.

There was a 23 per cent decrease in home sales in the city’s east end, a 17 per cent drop in Burlington and an 11 per cent decline on Hamilton Mountain.

West Hamilton bucked the trend with the number of sales up about 10 per cent.