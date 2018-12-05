Port Hope resident faces assault, forcible confinement charges

A Port Hope man wanted on charges of assault and forcible confinement was located in Perth late last month.

On Wednesday, Port Hope Police Service said a 49-year-old resident was wanted after a woman filed a complaint with police on Nov. 24 about incidents at her apartment a few days earlier.

“The man, who is originally from Northeastern Ontario, fled Port Hope in the woman’s vehicle after the alleged incidents occurred,” police stated.

An arrest warrant was issued and on Nov. 30, the OPP ROPE unit arrested the 49-year-old man in Perth.

Port Hope police took custody of the man and charged him with assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of property and mischief.

Most of the property was recovered. Police did not release the man’s name to protect the identity of the woman.