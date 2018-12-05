Two Peterborough-area men face child pornography charges in province-wide investigation

A man from Peterborough and one from Selwyn Township are among the 122 people charged in a province-wide investigation into online child sexual exploitation.

During the month of November, police forces and other agencies conducted an extensive investigation as part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse Exploitation on the Internet.

The results of those investigations were formally announced at a multi-jurisdictional media conference held Wednesday in Toronto. Representing the Peterborough Police Service at the media conference were Insp. Neil Collins and Sgt. Mark Elliott.

A total of 267 judicial authorizations were obtained, resulting in 551 charges against 122 persons, including 11 youth who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In addition, 55 victims were identified during the investigations and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance. Police also seized a total of 17 firearms, three of which were loaded handguns.

The contributions of the Peterborough Police Service involved the execution of two search warrants in the City of Peterborough and assisting the Ontario Provincial Police with a search warrant in Peterborough County. It led to two arrests.

Tyler Krobath, 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of child pornography

Import, distribute, sell or possess for the purpose of distribution or sale of any child pornography

Accessing child pornography

He appeared in court on Nov. 22.

During another investigation, Peterborough police assisted the OPP in the execution of a search warrant.

Robert Alguire, 57, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of child pornography

Two counts of making available child pornography

He appeared in court on Nov. 30.

One investigation remains on-going as a result of another warrant executed within the City of Peterborough, pending a forensic examination of the electronics, police said.

In total, 38 electronic devices were seized for further examination.

