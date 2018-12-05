Ottawa police lay 23 child porn charges, part of provincewide investigation

Ottawa police announced Wednesday that they have charged six Ottawa residents in relation to a provincewide investigation as part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

According to police, the investigation was in co-operation with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Section, 26 municipal police services across the province and the Ministries of the Attorney General and Community Safety and Correctional Services.

The investigation took place in November and saw 23 charges laid.

According to Supt. Chris Renwick, spokesperson for the Ottawa police’s child exploitation unit, a total of six production orders and nine Criminal Code search warrants were executed by the unit with help from several other units including patrol, computer forensics unit and the forensic identification team.

All six men have been charged with several child pornography offences.

Jeffrey Parent, 34, George Steinburg, 75, Kenneth Jodoin, 57, Jason Sawyer, 21, and Pierre Paquette, 59, have already appeared in court on these charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the sixth man identified in the investigation, James Hodges, 42.

According to police, two of the victims have been identified and they are in the process of identifying other victims.

According to Renwick, 38 devices were seized and it is expected that additional charges could be laid.