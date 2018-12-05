Police investigating after OPP cruiser, vehicle collide in Bracebridge

Police are investigating after a police cruiser and a vehicle collided in Bracebridge.
According to Bracebridge OPP, on Wednesday just before 4:30 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on Yonge Street.
Police say a marked OPP police unit collided with another vehicle.
Officers say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
