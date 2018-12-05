Middlesex OPP investigating threatening text at a high school

A threatening text message prompted a police presence at North Middlesex District High School on Tuesday.

Middlesex OPP say they received a call from a parent on Monday after one of the school’s students received a text message suggesting “unknown persons” had planned a violent act at the school.

Officers were on scene Tuesday to investigate the threat and ensure students’ safety. Though the threat is “so far unsubstantiated,” OPP Const. Max Gomez says police continue to work with school administrators.

“While we are aware of a recent spike of similar investigations in the area, the OPP is committed to working with school communities to provide a safe learning environment for all students. If proved to be a hoax, the OPP is equally committed to hold whoever is responsible accountable.”

In mid-November, Middlesex County OPP responded to a threat at the same school after a student showed a staff member what looked like a bomb threat on social media.

Police said the school day was already over. Students still on the property were asked to leave. The investigation led to two counts of mischief against an individual too young to be named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122, their nearest police, or Crime Stoppers.