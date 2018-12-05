Health
Kale salad mix recalled over possible Listeria contamination: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on one of Eat Smart's packaged salad due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says one of Eat Smart’s packaged salads has been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency says the 156-gram packages of Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale, with best before date of Dec. 3, should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says the recalled product has been distributed nationally, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming it.

It adds that it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can cause death in severe cases of illness.

The CFIA says symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

It says infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, but the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

