Canadian Pacific Holiday Train bringing 20th tour to Saskatchewan stops

The 2018 Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will soon roll through Saskatchewan again, supporting food banks for the 20th year in a row.

Back in November, two trains started in Montreal, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 164 communities along CP’s network.

The Canadian train is carrying Kelly Prescott, who is joined by three-time Juno award-winner Terri Clark and Sierra Noble to entertain people when they reach Moosomin on Dec. 5.

The westbound locomotive will also stop in Broadview, Indian Head, Qu’appelle, Regina, Moose Jaw, and Swift Current before finishing the Saskatchewan leg of its tour in Maple Creek on Dec. 7.

Later this month, the U.S. train with The Trews and Willy Porter on board will complete the American trip, before entering Canada for a show in North Portal on Dec. 16. It will also stop in Estevan before arriving at their final destination in Weyburn the same day.

Canadian Pacific is encouraging attendees at the free events to donate to local food banks to ensure those less fortunate have enough to eat this holiday season.

The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999 and has gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along its routes in North America.