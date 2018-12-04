Former teacher in northern Alberta charged with sexual exploitation

A 38-year-old Athabasca man has been charged after an investigation by RCMP into allegations of sexual exploitation.

Charles Beamish is charged with sexual exploitation contrary to s.153(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Police say the charge stems from allegations of misconduct towards a former student while Beamish was a teacher.

He has been released and will appear in Athabasca Provincial Court on Jan. 14, 2019.

RCMP encourage anyone with information on this incident, or any other incident, to come forward.

You can contact the Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-4252. To place an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Athabasca is located 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.