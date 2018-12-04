Man hospitalized after truck driven by on-duty Calgary police officer hits him

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by an on-duty police officer in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the intersection of 9 Avenue and 2 Street S.W. at about 1 p.m. for reports of a collision.

“The pedestrian was jaywalking and was subsequently struck by a pickup truck that was reversing,” said Sgt. Becky Spohr with the Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit.

“Unfortunately, that pickup truck was driven by an on-duty member.”

Calgary police media relations later clarified that witnesses reported the man was jaywalking when he was struck.

EMS said the man sustained serious injuries and is in hospital in stable condition. Police said the 69-year-old man sustained trauma to the head and chest.

Spohr said the member, who was in an unmarked police truck, stayed at the scene of the collision. Investigators were gathering statements from witnesses on the scene, adding “we’ll explore all the avenues.”

The collision reconstruction unit was on the scene as of 3 p.m. along with several marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Investigators said as of 3:15 p.m. they expected to be on the scene for another hour.