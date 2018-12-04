Crime
December 4, 2018 4:41 pm

Ottawa police seek public assistance to identify Barrhaven bank robbery suspects

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are seeking the public's assistance to identify two suspects in an alleged bank robbery in Barrhaven on Oct. 17.

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two men in relation to a bank robbery in Barrhaven that occurred in October.

In the afternoon of Oct. 17, police say the suspects entered the bank and one of them allegedly handed the teller a note demanding cash. The second suspect then went outside to stand watch.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect is also described as a black male. He was wearing a grey winter jacket with dark pants.

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, police do not identify the specific location of the robberies in order to not interfere with the investigation and to protect the employees.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

