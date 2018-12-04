Ottawa police seek public assistance to identify Barrhaven bank robbery suspects

Ottawa police are investigating a bank robbery in Barrhaven that occurred in October and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

In the afternoon of Oct. 17, police say the suspects entered the bank and one of them allegedly handed the teller a note demanding cash. The second suspect then went outside to stand watch.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect is also described as a black male. He was wearing a grey winter jacket with dark pants.

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, police do not identify the specific location of the robberies in order to not interfere with the investigation and to protect the employees.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).