Lil Xan checks into rehab for opioid addiction

Rapper Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, checked himself into a rehab facility to treat an opioid addiction on Sunday.

In November, Lil Xan announced he was going to be seeking treatment.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like five days and I couldn’t be happier with this choice,” he told his social media followers on Nov. 15. “I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too [sic] get back clean headed ready to finish my album!”

According to the rapper’s girlfriend, Annie, there was a mix-up in scheduling at his preferred treatment facility, and Lil Xan’s move-in date had been temporarily postponed.

“This sweet angel of mine officially entered rehab this morning. I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab. It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back,” she wrote.

She continued: “I’m so beyond proud of this precious boy for being the strongest person I know and for wanting to live a better life.”

The 22-year-old SoundCloud rapper’s girlfriend also announced his arrival at the rehab facility in a post on his Instagram page.

“Diego [Xan’s real name] was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him. We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album,” she wrote on his page.

During a segment of TMZ Live, the Betrayed rapper cited the passing of rappers Lil Peep and Mac Miller as this reason for seeking to kick his opioid addiction.

“Rest in peace to Lil Peep, one-year anniversary. That was when it first started, when Lil Peep passed. He was one of my favorite artists and it was devastating the way he died, you know, it seems like all of it is just like fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl,” Lil Xan said.

“The worst one that affected me the most, Mac Miller,” Lil Xan shared. “It hit too close to home so…and I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff and I just feel like it’s time to get, you know, better.”

He specified that he was struggling with an addiction to hydrocodone and “a lot of opioids.”

“I’ve been way worse in the past. I’ve actually been 10 times worse than what I’ve been now, but I want to do rehab just so I can get over this last little hump, like stretch, so I could finally be back to Diego,” he said.

The rapper also told TMZ that he wants to change his name from Lil Xan to Diego when he returns from rehab.

If you or someone you know is engaging in problematic substance abuse, please visit the Government of Canada’s substance abuse resources site for help.