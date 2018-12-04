Edmonton city council ponders Junos bid for 2022

A $550,000 budget proposal is before city council to bring the Junos to Rogers Place in 2022.

“The Ice District will be open and mostly free of construction one would hope by then,” Councillor Scott McKeen said. “To use Rogers Place and then be able to use the public square there, would be great.”

READ MORE: Bid in works to bring 2020 Junos to Saskatoon

It’s too late to bid for 2020, and 2021 is the 50th year of the awards show so Toronto seems a lock to host. The Junos was previously in Edmonton in 2004 at the Coliseum, when Alanis Morrisette was host.

“I guess when Calgary last had it, they had a full week of live music leading up to the Junos, so they made it a major festival in and around one big night,” McKeen said. “So that’s really compelling, because we have a fantastic scene here, a lot of talented artists. So I think that’s another way to showcase it.”

READ MORE: Tickets now on sale for 2019 Juno awards in London, Ont.

The council contribution would be to assist the local organizing committee over the next four years.