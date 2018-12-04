Concerns heard regarding parking and safety at Regina’s General Hospital

For years, trying to find a parking spot around the General Hospital has been an issue.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani hears concerns from visitors and hospital staff “too often.”

On Monday night, she held a meeting, giving the opportunity for residents, hospital visitors and staff to speak up.

With some staff having to deal with vandalism, such as smashed windows – safety was at the top of mind.

“Anybody working the early morning shift or a late shift, there are concerns of safety and vehicle damage in that area,” said Sandra Seitz, CUPE Health Care Council president.

One nurse said “we work evening shifts, we get off work at midnight. It’s not a safe area to be walking 15-20 minutes.”

“We know nurses have felt very unsafe walking at night and that is a concern. So when safety is a concern, we have to start addressing these things,” Bresciani said.

Adding parking meters in the area is another option that’s being brought forward at the next council meeting, but Bresciani didn’t want to make a decision without hearing from those impacted the most.

“It’s the same people moving around that area, so meters aren’t going to fix that. All meters are going to do is make money off an existing problem,” a nurse said.

“It’s definitely a concern for our staff with meters [possibly] being implemented and the need to plug that meter every two hours. Sometimes it’s very difficult to leave the unit,” Seitz said.

Other ideas brought up at the meeting included building a parkade, enhancing the transit system and adding more locations to their Ride & Share program.

Saskatchewan Health Authority attended the meeting and said they were taking the feedback seriously and will try to make improvements.