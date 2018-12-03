Seniors evacuated, hospitalized after early morning fire at Coalhurst home

It was a scary Monday morning for Coalhurst residents, as a house became fully engulfed in flames.

“At about 5 o’clock this morning, we got called out to a structure fire, fire coming from the garage of a residence,” said Town of Coalhurst Fire Chief Mathew Conte.

A senior couple living in the house were sleeping and unaware the fire had started.

The neighbour, who didn’t want to appear on camera, heard a disturbance outside and woke to see the fire.

“They were both evacuated before our arrival,” Conte said. “We did have a neighbour that actually gained entry through the back of the residence, and was able to go to their bedroom, wake them up, and get them out.”

Crews calling it a fast-moving fire, with the blaze fully engulfing the garage and working its way through the attic into the rest of the house.

“[It] took off very quick, probably within 15 minutes of the fire starting, to a fully-involved garage fire,” Conte said. “Crews arrived on scene, basically extinguished the garage fire and contained it into the attic and into the portion of the garage.”

The couple was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, sustaining only minor injuries.

The home, however, sustained extensive damage.

“The garage and the attic are the majority of the fire damage, little bit into the laundry room,” Conte said. “Then there was smoke and water damage through the rest of the residence.”

Several people took to social media, offering their support to the couple and asking how they can help.

It’s not known when the couple will be allowed back in their home. In the meantime, they will be staying with their daughter in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s believed to have started in the garage.

