Rick Zamperin: Right move, right time for Steinauer, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are making the right move at the right time.

The CFL team has promoted Orlondo Steinauer to head coach and has moved June Jones to offensive co-ordinator.

Jones took over from Kent Austin in 2017, after Hamilton stumbled to an 0-8 start and guided the Ticats to a 6-4 finish, earning him a new three-year contract.

Hamilton finished 8-10 this past season and made it to the East Final before bowing out in Ottawa.

For whatever reason, Jones’ Ticats were an inconsistent unit. Great one week, not so hot the next. And after sporting a 15-15 record over a season and a half, it was clear that this team needed a spark.

Enter Steinauer, who takes over after Jones decided he’d rather work with Orlondo as the top man as opposed to without him at all. For Jones, it was a noble, self-demotion.

Coach O, as Orlondo is called, could have thrown his hat into the ring become the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts or B.C. Lions, but he wants to cut his teeth as a head coach in Hamilton — and for good reason.

Staying in Hamilton, where he played and was defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016, makes the most sense because Steinauer knows the roster, front office personnel and, just as importantly, the community.

As I said, the Tiger-Cats need a spark and Steinauer is just the person, and personality, who can lift his players to heights this city hasn’t seen in a long, long time.

