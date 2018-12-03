Waterloo police identify man arrested in Kitchener on Canada-wide warrant

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that the man arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in downtown Kitchener last week was Shimon Abrahams.
The 37-year-old made his first appearance in a courtroom on Friday.
Police had been searching for him since as early as June for a violation of parole terms.
Linden Avenue in Kitchener was closed last Thursday for a good portion of the day, after police said they were looking for a suspect.
The street closed mid-morning and did not reopen for over 10 hours.
One Friday morning, police said that they had been told by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad that a search was underway for a man being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms.
Upon arrival, police said they secured the area before the man was located and arrested.
