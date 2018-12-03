Crime
December 3, 2018 4:08 pm

Waterloo police identify man arrested in Kitchener on Canada-wide warrant

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Shimon Abrahams, was arrested in Kitchener last Thursday.

Shimon Abrahams, was arrested in Kitchener last Thursday.

Police handout
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that the man arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in downtown Kitchener last week was Shimon Abrahams.

The 37-year-old made his first appearance in a courtroom on Friday.

Police had been searching for him since as early as June for a violation of parole terms.

READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in downtown Kitchener

Linden Avenue in Kitchener was closed last Thursday for a good portion of the day, after police said they were looking for a suspect.

The street closed mid-morning and did not reopen for over 10 hours.

READ MORE: Police seek federal inmate on Canada-wide warrant

One Friday morning, police said that they had been told by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad that a search was underway for a man being sought on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms.

Upon arrival, police said they secured the area before the man was located and arrested.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada-Wide Warrant
Canada-Wide Warrant Kitchener
federal inmate
Kitchener arrest
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
ROPE Squad
Shimon Abrahams
Shimon Abrahams arrested
Shimon Abrahams arrested Kitchener
Waterloo police arrest
Waterloo regional police arrest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News