Ottawa city council
December 3, 2018 2:42 pm

Councillor Exit Interviews: Seven councillors say goodbye, reflect and look at what’s next

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

File photo of Ottawa city hall.

Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press
As the new council is set to be inaugurated on Monday, Global News had the opportunity to sit down with all seven outgoing city councillors.

In the interviews, the councillors reflect on their time in office, what’s coming up next and some of the things they’ll miss most about serving on Ottawa city council.

Click the read more links below for each councillor’s in-depth interview:

City hall photo of Micheal Qaqish

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interviews: Qaqish says best part of the job was making a difference daily

 

Mark Taylor city of Ottawa photo

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor Exit Interview: For Mark Taylor, a promise made is a promise kept

 

City hall photo of Marianne Wilkinson

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interview: Marianne Wilkinson retires from council after decades in public service

 

City hall photo of David Chernushenko

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interview: David Chernushenko stands by ‘bridge-building’ approach to politics

 

City hall photo of Jody Mitic

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interview: Jody Mitic discusses attending council after long absence and what’s next

City hall photo of Bob Monette

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interview: Bob Monette talks about ‘sentimental’ retirement from Ottawa City Hall

City hall photo of Shad Qadri

City of Ottawa

READ MORE: Councillor exit interview: Shad Qadri reflects on Stittsville’s growth over 12 years

Global News