December 3, 2018 2:34 pm

McMaster funding sees early intervention as key to ending gender-based violence

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton researchers have received over $3.4 million in federal funding as they study early intervention as a key to ending gender-based violence.

A funding announcement at McMaster University aims to end gender-based violence.

The federal government has awarded over $3.4 million to McMaster researchers as they study the effectiveness of the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P).

Triple P is a public health program that aims to decrease behavioural and emotional problems in children, while increasing knowledge, skills and confidence among parents.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says violence is a “learned behaviour.”

She adds that “early intervention” is key to ensuring violence-free homes and healthy families, while later preventing youth dating violence.

The funding awarded to the Hamilton research team is part of the federal government’s $187-million, five-year strategy to prevent and address gender-based violence.

Petitpas Taylor was at McMaster University to make the announcement on Monday morning, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an international campaign that started on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will end Dec. 10 on Human Rights Day.

Global News