McMaster funding sees early intervention as key to ending gender-based violence

A funding announcement at McMaster University aims to end gender-based violence.

The federal government has awarded over $3.4 million to McMaster researchers as they study the effectiveness of the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P).

Triple P is a public health program that aims to decrease behavioural and emotional problems in children, while increasing knowledge, skills and confidence among parents.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says violence is a “learned behaviour.”

She adds that “early intervention” is key to ensuring violence-free homes and healthy families, while later preventing youth dating violence.

The funding awarded to the Hamilton research team is part of the federal government’s $187-million, five-year strategy to prevent and address gender-based violence.

Petitpas Taylor was at McMaster University to make the announcement on Monday morning, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an international campaign that started on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will end Dec. 10 on Human Rights Day.