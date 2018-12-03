Halifax police appealing for information 10 years after woman struck, killed in Dartmouth parking lot

Ten years after a Nova Scotia woman was struck and killed in a Dartmouth parking lot, police are renewing their plea for information.

On Dec. 3, 2008, Rachelle Valade, 35, was walking through the parking lot of 6 Primrose St. at around 9 p.m. She was struck by a tractor trailer cab in the lot as it was pulling away.

According to witnesses at the time, the truck continued off the parking lot and turned right on to Victoria Road.

“It remains unknown whether the driver realized the truck had struck Rachelle,” Halifax Regional Police wrote in a news release.

Witnesses said the tractor trailer cab was white and had a chrome protective grill known as moose bars on the front.

In the days, weeks, and years after the incident, investigators received a number of tips from the public, but they were never able to identify the driver or the truck involved.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information in relation to Rachelle’s death, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in their release.

“It is never too late and no piece of information is too small. It could be just what is needed to advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.