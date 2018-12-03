Canada
December 3, 2018 11:07 am

Halifax police appealing for information 10 years after woman struck, killed in Dartmouth parking lot

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
Rachelle Valade was killed on Dec. 3, 2008 when a tractor trailer cab struck her in a Dartmouth parking lot.

Rachelle Valade was killed on Dec. 3, 2008 when a tractor trailer cab struck her in a Dartmouth parking lot.

Provided/Halifax Regional Police
A A

Ten years after a Nova Scotia woman was struck and killed in a Dartmouth parking lot, police are renewing their plea for information.

On Dec. 3, 2008, Rachelle Valade, 35, was walking through the parking lot of 6 Primrose St. at around 9 p.m. She was struck by a tractor trailer cab in the lot as it was pulling away.

READ: Halifax police looking for tips in 30-year-old cold case murder

Story continues below

According to witnesses at the time, the truck continued off the parking lot and turned right on to Victoria Road.

“It remains unknown whether the driver realized the truck had struck Rachelle,” Halifax Regional Police wrote in a news release.

Witnesses said the tractor trailer cab was white and had a chrome protective grill known as moose bars on the front.

In the days, weeks, and years after the incident, investigators received a number of tips from the public, but they were never able to identify the driver or the truck involved.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information in relation to Rachelle’s death, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in their release.

“It is never too late and no piece of information is too small. It could be just what is needed to advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold Case
cold case hit and run
Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police
Primrose street hit and run
Rachelle Valade
Unsolved Crime
Unsolved hit and run

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News