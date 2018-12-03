Surrey Mayor announces new initiative to clean up the city

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says there’s going to be a big effort next spring to clean up the city.

McCallum says the city will be asking residents and businesses in February to get involved in what he calls a “huge initiative” to clean up Surrey.

“The really big push we want to do is ask everybody each day or every other day to just go out and walk around their properties or walk around their businesses … (and) pick up all the litter,” McCallum said. “It’s good exercise, enjoy the outdoors.”

But he says it first starts with the city. McCallum mentioned buying more sweeper trucks.

“These are the trucks that sweep along the streets and curbs and we don’t have enough of them. We would like to see them out in our community probably doing every part of our community three or four times a year.”

And is there one part of Surrey he thinks needs more attention than another?

“There certainly are areas, especially in some of the agriculture land, where people have dumped garbage,” he said. “We need to get that picked up real quick so it doesn’t lie around.”

McCallum says he’s also hoping to set up more recycling depots.