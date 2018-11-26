Cloverdale hockey parents still waiting for 2 sheets of ice promised by Surrey

Cloverdale residents are wondering what’s happening with the promised two new sheets of ice on the fairgrounds where work appears to have ground to a halt.

Many say it’s another example of growth in Surrey without the infrastructure to support it.

The city of Surrey says the arena is still in the design phase with no estimated date for completion, yet earlier this year things were still on track for an opening in 2019, even though land stability issues were a concern.

READ MORE: New Surrey schools facing big delays

The delay has left Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association president Marty Jones wondering what’s up.

“Even as far as expanding and wanting to grow the game locally here, it really handcuffs us as far as the amount of teams we can put on the ice.”

Mike Bola is the president of the Cloverdale Community Association, and he says more ice means better practice times and healthier kids.

“My son he plays hockey and he doesn’t finish until midnight, and then he has to go to school the next morning. I have go to work the next morning so it becomes a health issue with the lack of sleep.”

Bola says Surrey’s infrastructure is not keeping up with the growth.

READ MORE: 5 Surrey school projects delayed due to high construction bid costs

About 900 kids play hockey in Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association nd there’s a similar number who play in the Surrey Minor Hockey Association, and all are using the same rinks.