London police ask for public’s help locating missing 60-year-old man

Police are appealing to the public to help them find a 60-year-old London man.

Gary Dawdy was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the area of Frontenac and Commissioners roads.

According to police, he was wearing a black winter coat, with black jeans and black shoes.

Dawdy is described as Caucasian, five feet eight inches, 135 pounds, with short brown hair and a brown beard.

Dawdy uses a walker, and police and family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously online here.