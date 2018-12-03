London police ask for public’s help locating missing 60-year-old man
Police are appealing to the public to help them find a 60-year-old London man.
Gary Dawdy was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the area of Frontenac and Commissioners roads.
READ MORE: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions
According to police, he was wearing a black winter coat, with black jeans and black shoes.
Dawdy is described as Caucasian, five feet eight inches, 135 pounds, with short brown hair and a brown beard.
Dawdy uses a walker, and police and family are concerned for his well being.
READ MORE: Missing elderly woman found safe
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously online here.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.