Multiple-vehicle crash near Salmon Arm closes Highway 1 in both directions

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions just west of Salmon Arm due to a serious crash.

According to DriveBC, the route is closed between White Lake Road and Ford Road in Tappen, about 14 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

A witness report on social media suggests as many as four vehicles may have been involved.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

DriveBC did not provide an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Detours are available via Highways 97, 97A and 97B.