British Columbia
December 2, 2018 9:29 pm
Updated: December 2, 2018 10:25 pm

Multiple-vehicle crash near Salmon Arm closes Highway 1 in both directions

By Online Journalist  Global News

Highway 1 was closed on Sunday evening due to a serious crash.

Google Maps
A A

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions just west of Salmon Arm due to a serious crash.

According to DriveBC, the route is closed between White Lake Road and Ford Road in Tappen, about 14 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Highway partially reopens after fatal crash near Whistler

A witness report on social media suggests as many as four vehicles may have been involved.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

WATCH: ICBC launches new program for new drivers

DriveBC did not provide an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Detours are available via Highways 97, 97A and 97B.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
British Columbia
Collision
Crash
detours
Four-Vehicle Crash
Highway 1
Highway 1 closed
Highway 1 Crash
Highway 97
highway 97a
highway 97b
Salmon Arm
salmon arm crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News