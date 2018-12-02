Halifax police investigating alleged robbery of Quinpool tailor

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) continue to investigate an alleged robbery that occurred on Saturday on Quinpool Road.

Police say that at approximately 6:31 p.m., an officer responded to reports of a robbery at Personal Touch Fashion and Tailoring at 6251 Quinpool Rd.

READ MORE: Lower Sackville man dies after being struck while crossing Beaver Bank connector

A man with a knife reportedly entered the business and demanded cash from the employee who was working, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect was wearing a hat, jeans and a dark grey sweater. He also had a handkerchief covering his face during the alleged incident, according to police.

WATCH: Halifax homicide victim identified as partner of medical marijuana dispensary

HRP are asking anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.