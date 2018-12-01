Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers joust with streaking Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Kyle Brodziak (28) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday November 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Vegas Golden Knights roll into Rogers Place on a five-game winning streak to face the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

“They’re back playing at the tempo they played at last year,” said Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock.

“We should be fine if we just focus on our game. If we play with our speed and our forecheck, we should be fine,” said Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom, who has scored the game winner in two straight games.

READ MORE: Oscar Klefbom buries winner late as Edmonton Oilers edge Kings

The Oilers will make one lineup change from Thursday’s win over Los Angeles. Ty Rattie comes in with Patrick Russell having been sent to the minors.

“I’m trying to build a line. I’m trying to figure out how I can build two third lines. Ty’s in there. (Ryan) Spooner’s in there. (Valentin) Zykov’s in there. J.J. (Khaira) is in there,” said Hitchcock. “We’re trying to build a third line that can be an accomplished line. You can’t win in the NHL unless you have two third lines.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Chiasson

Caggiula – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Khaira – Spooner – Rattie

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Gravel – Benning

Koskinen

Zykov, who was claimed off waivers from Carolina, has yet to join the Oilers. “Looking through the analytical glass of what we need, he fits. Exactly what we need, he fits,” said Hitchcock. “His analytics pop up strongly where exactly we need to go. He scores from short range. He’s got a quick stick in close. He fights for position. He holds ice in areas where we need more help.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers claim Zykov off waivers from Carolina

The Oilers and Golden Knights are on 630 CHED Saturday with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

The Golden Knights beat the Oilers 6-3 on November 18 in what turned out to be Todd McLellan’s final game as Oilers coach.

