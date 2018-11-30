Pedestrian fighting for her life after vehicle hits her in north-central Edmonton
Police are asking witnesses to contact them as they investigate a hit-and-run collision in north-central Edmonton on Friday that left a 50-year-old pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to respond to a “seriously injured” woman who was in an alley near 119 Avenue and 105 Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. Police said they were told the woman “was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.”
The woman was taken to hospital.
“Based on surveillance video obtained from the area, investigators believe the vehicle of interest may be a black or dark grey, smaller SUV,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
